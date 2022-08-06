Winning start for Arsenal

[Photo: Arsenal / twitter ]

Arsenal has started its Premier League campaign win a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Gunners maintained their impressive pre-season form with an energetic performance that was rewarded when Gabriel Martinelli nodded in a 20th-minute opener.

Crystal Palace was buoyed by a vibrant home crowd as they poured forward in search of a leveler.

However, it was Arsenal who found the net again with Marc Guehi inadvertently heading Bukayo Saka’s fierce cross into his own goal in the 85th minute.