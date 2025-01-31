Who is through in Europa League and what's next?

[Source: Reuters]

With the final round of Europa League group-phase games finished, it is finally known who has reached the knockout stage.

Manchester United’s 2-0 win at FCSB means they are the only club to come through the group matches with an unbeaten record and they go straight to the last 16.

An injury-hit Tottenham beat Elfsborg 3-0 and Rangers saw off Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 to also avoid extra games in the knockout play-offs.

These are the teams through to each stage:

Last 16: Lazio, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United, Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon, Olympiakos, Rangers.

Knockout phase play-offs: Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht, FCSB, Ajax, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Roma, Ferencvaros, Viktoria Plzen, Porto, Midtjylland, Union Saint-Gilloise, AZ Alkmaar, PAOK, Twente, Fenerbahce.

Eliminated: Braga, Elfsborg, Hoffenheim, Besiktas, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Slavia Prague, Malmo, Rigas FC, Ludogorets, Dynamo Kyiv, Nice, Qarabag.