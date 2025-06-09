Wasteful Crystal Palace punished by Jack's joy for Everton winner

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Crystal Palace’s club record 19-game unbeaten run came to an end following a 2-1 loss to Everton on Sunday, but how they failed to get all three points, or at least a draw, is a source of huge frustration for manager Oliver Glasner.

Palace should have been out of sight before Jack Grealish scored a 93rd-minute winner, his first goal for Everton and one that will only heighten calls for him to return to the England fold.

Perhaps it was fatigue from their Conference League tie away in Poland on Thursday, but Palace were utterly dominant in the first half, and wasted more chances early in the second, but ran out of steam in the final 30 minutes.

Everton have had the better of Palace for over a decade, the London’s side’s only Premier League win, home or away, in their last 22 meetings came in 2021. But they should have been dead and buried at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium inside an hour.

Grealish’s return to form in his loan spell at Everton from Manchester City has caught the eye of England manager Thomas Tuchel, but he has yet to earn a return to the national team.

