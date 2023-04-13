Warm-up an issue: Chua

Fiji Football Women’s head coach, Angeline Chua

Fiji Football Women’s head coach, Angeline Chua has noted that warming-up during a women’s match is a concern.

She highlighted this is factor that affects their performance during games.

According to Chua, she has seen this in numerous games.

Article continues after advertisement

“When I arrived I have not seen a team does a good warm-up for the games and I think sometimes because of the travelling and they arrive maybe 30 minutes prior and then they have to change and prepare for the games, so I think they just miss out on the window to warm-up the team in a proper way to start the game.”

However, the Singapore national say she is pleased with the way the women’s district teams have been performing.

She says from when she arrived, she has noticed a change in the score lines.