Waranivalu and Bakaniceva scoop top awards

Adi Litia Bakaniceva (left) and Tevita Waranivalu

Bula Boys and Rewa star Tevita Waranivalu was named Fiji Footballer of the Year while Adi Litia Bakaniceva took out the women’s award.

Waranivalu’s Rewa side is also the Tea of the Year.

The pair were part of the winners at the Extra Supermarket Fiji Football Awards in Nadi last night.

Sterling Vesconciloious is the Young Footballer of the Year with Elesi Tubunase.

Elite Player of the Year Awards went to young Maika Dau of Nasinu and Vilomena Batirerega.

Tavua’s Dr Diva Singh is the Coach of the Year and Torika Delai, the Referee of the Year.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation commentator, Raymond Storddart, won the Media Personality of the Year Award.