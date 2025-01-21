Waranivalu among 16 participants in OFC Futsal C-license course

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The OFC Senior Futsal C-License course has commenced at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, with 16 participants.

The participants also include 2024 Footballer of the Year and Rewa and Fiji representative Tevita Waranivalu.

The week-long course, led by National Futsal Head Coach Jerry Sam, focuses on developing futsal coaching standards in Fiji.

Waranivalu’s participation shows the level of growing interest in futsal among some of the nation’s top football talent.

Sam commended the passion and commitment shown by the participants.

“By equipping coaches with structured methodologies and modern techniques, the program ensures they are well-prepared to contribute to player development at both grassroots and competitive levels.”

The program combines theoretical and practical sessions, focusing on tactics, technical skills, training organization, and player performance assessment.

After completing it, participants will join the ranks of certified coaches, helping to grow futsal across the nation.