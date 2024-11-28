Waqa’s hat-trick powers Blues to victory

Saula Waqa stole the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick as Lautoka FC defeated NZFFI Manukau All Stars 4-2 in their opening group A match of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup at Churchill Park, Lautoka.
Waqa opened the scoring early, calmly converting a chance to give Lautoka the lead.
He doubled his tally with a perfectly timed header from a brilliant cross, showcasing his aerial dominance.
Sakaraia Naisua added Lautoka’s third goal with a clinical header off a free kick, further cementing their control.
Manukau All Stars attempted a fightback as Grabhan Coughlan capitalized on a rebound after the Lautoka keeper saved the initial shot but couldn’t deny the follow-up, cutting the deficit before halftime.
In the second half, Aporosa Yada delivered a pinpoint pass into the box, allowing Waqa to complete his hat-trick with a composed left-footed strike.
Coughlan managed to add a second for Manukau late in the match, but the Lautoka’s tally was too large to overcome.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|LAUTOKA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|3
|AUSTRALIA ALLSTARS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|NAVUA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|MANUKAU ALLSTARS
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|GROUP B
|AUCKLAND ALLSTARS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|LABASA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|USA ALLSTARS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|REWA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Churchill Park
|28 Nov - Thursday
|4:30PM
|LABASA
|1 - 1
|USA ALLSTARS
|Group B
|28 Nov - Thursday
|5:45PM
|Official Opening
|28 Nov - Thursday
|6:15PM
|AUSTRALIA ALLSTARS
|2 - 1
|NAVUA
|Group A
|28 Nov - Thursday
|7:30PM
|REWA
|1 -2
|AUCKLAND ALLSTARS
|Group B
|28 Nov - Thursday
|8:45PM
|LAUTOKA
|4 - 2
|MANUKAU ALLSTARS
|Group A
|DAY 2
|Churchill Park
|29 Nov - Friday
|4:30PM
|AUCKLAND ALLSTARS
|-
|USA ALLSTARS
|Group B
|29 Nov - Friday
|5:45PM
|LABASA
|-
|REWA
|Group B
|29 Nov - Friday
|7:00PM
|AUSTRALIA ALLSTARS
|-
|MANUKAU ALLSTARS
|Group A
|29 Nov - Friday
|8:15PM
|LAUTOKA
|-
|NAVUA
|Group A
|DAY 3
|Churchill Park
|30 Nov - Saturday
|3:00PM
|REWA
|-
|USA ALLSTARS
|Group B
|30 Nov - Saturday
|4:15PM
|NAVUA
|-
|MANUKAU ALLSTARS
|Group A
|30 Nov - Saturday
|5:30PM
|LABASA
|-
|AUCKLAND ALLSTARS
|Group B
|30 Nov - Saturday
|6:45PM
|LAUTOKA
|-
|AUSTRALIA ALLSTARS
|Group A
|DAY 4
|Churchill Park
|01 Dec - Sunday
|9:00AM
|WINNER GA
|-
|RUNNER-UP GB
|Semi-final 1
|01 Dec - Sunday
|10:30AM
|WINNER GB
|-
|RUNNER-UP GA
|Semi-final 2
|01 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|WINNER SF1
|-
|WINNER SF2
|FINAL