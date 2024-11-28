Waqa’s hat-trick powers Blues to victory

Saula Waqa stole the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick as Lautoka FC defeated NZFFI Manukau All Stars 4-2 in their opening group A match of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Waqa opened the scoring early, calmly converting a chance to give Lautoka the lead.

He doubled his tally with a perfectly timed header from a brilliant cross, showcasing his aerial dominance.

Sakaraia Naisua added Lautoka’s third goal with a clinical header off a free kick, further cementing their control.

Manukau All Stars attempted a fightback as Grabhan Coughlan capitalized on a rebound after the Lautoka keeper saved the initial shot but couldn’t deny the follow-up, cutting the deficit before halftime.

In the second half, Aporosa Yada delivered a pinpoint pass into the box, allowing Waqa to complete his hat-trick with a composed left-footed strike.

Coughlan managed to add a second for Manukau late in the match, but the Lautoka’s tally was too large to overcome.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LAUTOKA 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 AUSTRALIA ALLSTARS 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 NAVUA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 MANUKAU ALLSTARS 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 GROUP B AUCKLAND ALLSTARS 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LABASA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 USA ALLSTARS 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 REWA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0