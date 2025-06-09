Vunimono stuns U19 defending champs in IDC opener

Source: Supplied

In an exciting opening match of the Fiji Secondary School’s Inter-District Championship, Vunimono High School’s Under-19 team defeated defending champions Tilak High School 2-1.

Tilak High School started strong, scoring an early goal from a solo effort on an indirect free kick to take the lead into halftime.

However, In the second half, the Nausori based Vunimono side came out with two spectacular goals from Rewa rep Delon Shankar and Suva rep Rishal Shankar.

Delon scored the equalizer with a header from a corner kick sent in by Rishal.

Rishal then secured the winning goal for his team through a penalty.

Vunimono High School is scheduled to play its second match of the day at 2 pm against Tavua College.

In other U-19 results, Seqaqa Central won 2-1 against Ba Sangam, Guru Nanak Khalsa College beat Suva Muslim College 1-0, Tavua College defeated Kamil Muslim College 2-1, and Sigatoka Andra won 1-0 against South Taveuni.

Matches are continuing across six venues in Ba.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.