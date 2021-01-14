Votoniu joins Ba while Waran on the verge

The Ba football team has roped in the services of Ame Votoniu.

The former Nadi defender was seen training with the Men in Black side yesterday as the transfer window is still open for districts.

Another Nadi player that is on the verge of joining Ba is Avinesh Waran Suwamy.

Ba coach Kamal Swamy says he welcomes any players that want to join however they will need to prove themselves also.

“It was a surprise to me that they are coming here because I didn’t know about it and I later found out that these players are originally from Ba and these people are trying to bring their players back but it depends on them”.

Training also with the team yesterday was Nadroga player Emosi Navaba.

Ba will take on Labasa in their opening match of the Vodafone Premier League next month.