Vonolagi believes team can deliver

[Source: Tailevu Naitasiri Football Association/ Facebook]

Tailevu/Naitasiri coach Tagi Vonolagi says they’ve worked hard in the past few weeks and they’ll try to create some upsets at the Digicel Fiji FACT tournament.

Vonolagi says they faced some issues of finding a proper ground to train but they have prepared as a team and had to use school grounds.

He adds the team has worked hard on the physical aspect of the game.

Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nadi, a team that has won the title five times, however, the Tagi Vonolagi coached side will try and prove their critics wrong.

The first game between Tailevu/Naitasiri and Nadi will kick off 1.30pm at HFC Stadium Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries of all Fiji FACT games on Mirchi FM.