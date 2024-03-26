Vinicius feels 'less like playing' over racist abuse

Brazil star winger Vinicius Junior [Source: The Guardian]

Brazil star winger Vinicius Junior says he feels “less and less” like playing football because of the repeated racist abuse he has suffered.

Last season there were 10 such incidents against the 23-year-old reported to prosecutors by La Liga.

During an emotional news conference this morning, Vinicius adds he would not be forced to leave Real Madrid and Spain and let racism win.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says that he’s finding it “hard to move forward” from the abuse.

Brazil face Spain in an international friendly in Madrid tomorrow as part of an anti-racism campaign under the slogan ‘One skin’.