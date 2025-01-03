Union tab Bradley Carnell as new head coach

[Source: Reuters]

The Philadelphia Union named Bradley Carnell as the fourth head coach in franchise history.

Carnell, 47, guided St. Louis City SC to a 17-12-5 record during its expansion season in 2023 and an 3-7-10 mark in 2024 before he was dismissed on July 1. St. Louis was the top seed from the Western Conference’s in the MLS Cup Playoffs and set several expansion-team records under the leadership of the South Africa native.

He also previously served as interim head coach of the New York Red Bulls.

Carnell replaces Jim Curtin, a two-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year. Curtin was fired on Nov. 7 after the Union (9-15-10, 37 points) finished 12th in the 15-team Eastern Conference in 2024 and missed the playoffs.

Curtin guided the Union to their first MLS Cup final appearance in 2022, losing to Los Angeles FC on penalties. He led Philadelphia to the Supporters’ Shield in 2020 and three runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open Cup (2014, 2015 and 2018), winning MLS Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2022.