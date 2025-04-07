Underwhelming Manchester derby ends in stalemate

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester United and Manchester City played out an anticlimactic 0-0 Premier League draw this morning in a low-key derby that dealt a blow to City’s bid for Champions League qualification.

Pep Guardiola’s team, who were missing their top scorer Erling Haaland through injury, are fifth in the table on 52 points, one behind Chelsea, and United are languishing in 13th place on 38.

“Tight game. They had chances, we had chances as well,” Guardiola said. “The only problem is we moved too much with the ball. We had to be in the right position and we didn’t do that.”

With both sides struggling through difficult campaigns, neither created many clearcut chances, particularly in a drab first half at a sun-drenched Old Trafford.

The first scoreless draw in the derby since 2020 picked up after the interval and City striker Omar Marmoush unleashed a blistering shot from 25 yards that forced United goalkeeper Andre Onana into a terrific save.

Joshua Zirkzee had United’s best opportunity midway through the second half when he turned and struck a half-volley that forced City keeper Ederson into an outstanding two-handed save.

United’s clean sheet was their first at Old Trafford since a 4-0 rout of Everton on December 1.

The previous derby had been far more entertaining with United stunning the champions in December with a 2-1 win at Etihad Stadium thanks to late goals by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

