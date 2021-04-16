Unbeaten T/Naitasiri leads DSL

Tailevu Naitasiri is now at the top of the Digicel Senior League table after four rounds.

The side has ten points following its three wins and draw.

Another unbeaten team, Nasinu is second with eight points from two wins and two draws.

Article continues after advertisement

Rakiraki is third with seven points while Northland Tailevu sits on fourth place with four points.

Tavua is in fifth place with two points and Lami is at the bottom of the table without a point.

Meanwhile, there’ll be no Fiji FA competitions for the next two weekends including the Digicel Premier League.

The DPL is expected to resume on the 8th of May.