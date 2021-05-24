Two DPL games for Labasa at ANZ Stadium

Labasa football will play two Digicel Premier League matches this weekend away from home.

The team will play both matches at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Babasiga Lions hosts Navua on Friday at 7pm and takes on Nadi on Sunday at 1pm.

Navua after the match on Friday will go on to face Ba on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Suva battles Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium while Nadroga hosts Rewa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Labasa/Navua, Labasa/Nadi and Suva/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.