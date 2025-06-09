Twelve Teams for National Club Championship

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Twelve football clubs from across the country have been confirmed to compete in the 2025 National Club Championship zonal playoffs as the battle heats up for a spot in the final stage next month.

In the Northern Division, defending champions Northpole FC from Labasa will face Legends FC of Taveuni in a one-off zonal playoff, with the winner advancing to represent the North in the national finals.

The Southern Division will feature six clubs; Suva’s Narere Buses Combine FC, Rewa’s Combine Verata FC, Nasinu’s Friends United, Tailevu Naitasiri’s Police FC, Navua’s League FC, and Lami’s Lami Rangers.

The southern teams will be grouped into two pools of three, with each team playing two matches.

The group winners will progress directly to the NCC finals, while the runners-up will play off for the third and final southern qualification spot.

Over in the Western Division, four teams have secured their place; Ba’s 4R FC, Lautoka’s Ray United FC, Nadi’s Army FC, and Nadroga’s Downtown FC.

They will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two teams earning a place in the national playoffs.

The Southern Zone playoffs will take place at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa from December 5–8, while the Western Zone matches will be held at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba from December 4–7.

In the North, the playoff between Northpole FC and Legends FC is scheduled for December 6 at Bocalevu Primary School in Labasa.

The National Club Championship Final Play-offs will be held from December 11–14, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

