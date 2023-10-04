Trouble brews in Lautoka camp

Ronil Kumar [left] and Afraaz Ali

Tensions are simmering within the Lautoka football camp as they prepare for the upcoming Courts Inter District Championship.

Reports suggest that coach Ronil Kumar and experienced player Afraaz Ali have been suspended, casting a shadow over the team’s preparations.

It is understood that both individuals received their suspension notices last night, with insubordination cited as the reason behind the decision.

Efforts to obtain comments from LFA officials have proven fruitless, as President Shalendra Prasad is currently out of the country.

Kumar, a former national representative, had been away at the Police IDC last week and played a pivotal role in the team’s successful season, which saw Lautoka clinch both the Digicel Fiji FACT and the national league titles.

Lautoka finds itself in a challenging pool alongside Ba, Labasa, and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Their first match is against Labasa, scheduled for 7.30 pm next Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium.