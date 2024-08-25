Trossard, Partey earn Arsenal gritty win at Villa

[Source: Reuters]

Second-half goals by Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey earned Arsenal earn a hard-fought 2-0 win at Aston Villa this morning as Mikel Arteta’s side continued their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Villa did the double over Arsenal last season, defeats that ultimately cost the Gunners the title, and had plenty of chances to make it three successive wins at Villa Park, striker Ollie Watkins missing two gilt-edged openings.

However, Arsenal weathered the storm, taking the lead in the 67th minute through substitute Trossard, before Partey made sure of the three points 10 minutes later.

Villa supporters headed for the exits, ruing their missed opportunities, as Arsenal’s travelling fans celebrated two wins from two to keep them on track for another serious title challenge.

“I am very happy,” Arteta said. “First of all, a really tough place to come, great atmosphere, a really good team, really well coached with great collective organisation and huge individual threat.

“But we found a way to win, especially because the team played with a lot of personality and understood the game better and better.

“Against any formation, any opponent, we are finding a threat from many areas, and that’s a big compliment for the team.”