Tough pool for Fiji in OFC Men’s Futsal Cup

[Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Men’s Futsal Cup kicks off this weekend in Suva, and Fiji faces a challenging lineup in their opening pool matches.

Fiji will begin their campaign against Vanuatu at 7 pm on Saturday, followed by a clash with the Solomon Islands at 7 pm on Sunday.

They will then take on Tuvalu at 7 pm on Monday before facing New Zealand on Tuesday.

The OFC Men’s Futsal Cup is being held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

