Tiwa out for Tavua

Malakai Tiwa [File Photo]

Former national football rep and Tavua captain Malakai Tiwa will not feature in this weekend’s Digicel Fiji Senior League National Play-Off against Bua at Garvey Park.

Tavua coach Dr Diva Singh says Tiwa got a red card last week and will not be available when they host Bua on Saturday.

He says Tiwa continues to turn up to training to fire up his team for their most important match of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Singh says the pressure is on them as they’ll be playing at home and there’s a lot of expectations from fans.

The side had a nine game winning run in Viti Levu but things didn’t go their way in Labasa when they went down to Bua 1-nil in the first National Play-Off leg.

Due to work commitments some players didn’t make the trip to Vanua Levu last weekend and only 14 went but Tavua will be back to full force this week including their Solomon Island midfielder.

Tavua will be boosted with the likes of former national goalkeeper Josaia Ratu, Manasa Nawakula Junior, Jonetani Newa and Ratu Sairusi Nalewadonu along with four players preparing for the Police IDC.

The Tavua team is in a must-win situation while Bua is in the driver’s seat at the moment following their 1-0 win at Subrail Park in Labasa last Saturday.

Bua will only need a draw or win to secure promotion to the Premier League next season.

However, Tavua needs a two-goal victory to reclaim their spot in the top division.

The match kicks off at Garvey Park on Saturday at 3pm.