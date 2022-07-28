Timely assistance for FANCA Nations Cup

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Muslim Sports Association is not alone in hosting the FANCA football tournament.

This is after Digicel today announced its continued support for the 2022 FANCA Nations Cup tournament which will be held in Nadi from 16-21 August.

Digicel Fiji chief executive Farid Mohammed signed the sponsorship agreement with Fiji Muslim Sports Association chair Javed Ahmed in Nadi this afternoon.

Muslim football teams from Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and America will battle it out for top honours in the football competition.

New Zealand won the FANCA Nations Cup in 2018 in Lautoka, the biennial event was to be held in New Zealand in 2020 but was cancelled because of COVID.

Digicel will also have something special for all international players, fans and families as a special SIM card exclusive for the FANCA festival which will include free minutes to call other networks, international, Digicel to Digicel and data.