Teenager Moore sets record as Spurs reach last 16

Tottenham overcame yet another injury setback to reach the last 16 of the Europa League as teenage record-breaker Mikey Moore sealed a 3-0 victory over Elfsborg.

Spurs, who were already without 12 players because of injury and ineligibility, lost substitute defender Radu Dragusin when he went down hurt in the second half with the game goalless.

But substitute Dane Scarlett, 20, lifted the mood by heading the home side into a 70th-minute lead before 19-year-old fellow substitute Damola Ajayi made it 2-0.

Seventeen-year-old winger Moore then fired his first goal for the club in the fourth minute of stoppage time, a wonderful low finish after a powerful run.

In doing so, London-born Moore (17 years and 172 days) broke Jimmy Greaves’ record (17 years and 245 days in October 1957) to become the youngest-ever English scorer in major men’s European competition.

Spurs had struggled to find a way through the Swedish team’s stubborn defence in the first half.

Moore went closest before half-time after clever play by Son Heung-min, but Isak Pettersson produced a reflex save to frustrate the home side.

Elfsborg – playing their 16th game in the competition after starting in the first qualifying round – went close themselves through Jalal Abdullai in the second half before Scarlett set Spurs on their way.

Spurs finish the league phase in fourth place with 17 points and can now concentrate on domestic matters until the last-16 stage in March after avoiding a play-off tie in February.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will face one of Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland next in the competition.