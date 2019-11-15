Teams set for National Futsal League

Top-tier futsal is set to return on Friday with the 2020 Vodafone National Futsal League to be held in three districts around the country.

The tournament will feature seven teams facing off at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva, six competing at Subrail Park Futsal Court in Labasa, and six at the Multipurpose Court in Lautoka.

National futsal coach Mira Sahib says the conclusion of the 2019 Vodafone Futsal IDC in August has created a lot of hype in the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a lot of interest being built around the districts so we expect strong competition throughout this weekend.”

The Futsal League will be a build-up for the 2020 IDC where the officials will be looking to select 10 teams.

The Suva league kicks off on Friday at 6pm between Suva and Navua at FMF Gymnasium.