Talacolo double in Chennai Bulls win

[Source: Chennai Bulls/Facebook]

Fiji 7s sensation Joseva Talacolo contributed two tries while Filipe Sauturaga managed one in their 31-17 win against Mumbai dreamers on the second day of the Rugby Premier League sevens competition in India.

The Ben Gollings coached Chennai Bulls played their first match yesterday against the same team, Mumbai dreamers, and won 24-5.

The Jerry Tuwai captained Mumbai dreamers still remain hopeful as the tournament progresses.

Article continues after advertisement

Their coach Tim Walsh says the owner of the club came in after their first loss and said Mumbai usually has a slow start in every sport, but eventually finds their way back up.

“Our owner came in and said Mumbai home teams generally start very badly but they get better when the tournament goes on. So it was very positive to hear that information. So hopefully we pick up a few wins and make sure we’re in the top four.”

Meanwhile, in another match, Iowane Teba scored for Bengaluru Bravehearts in their 35-10 win against Rosko Specman’s Kalinga Black Tigers.



[Source: Chennai Bulls/Facebook]

A double round-robin format will see 30 pool games played, with each team playing 10 pool matches.

There will be two semi-finals, a bronze medal match and a final for a total of 34 matches.

Mumbai Dreamers will have a rest day tomorrow while Chennai Bullz take on Delhi Redz in their third pool match at 2am.

You can watch the live action of the Rugby Premier League on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.