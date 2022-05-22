Tailevu Naitasiri kicks off Fiji Fact on a high

Tailevu Naitasiri players celebrate after Epeli Valevou scored the first goal against Nasinu

Security Systems Management Tailevu Naitasiri had a brilliant start to their Digicel Fiji FACT campaign beating Nasinu 2-1 at ANZ Stadium today.

Tailevu Naitasiri had the first say with Epeli Valevou slotting in the first goal of the match in the 4th minute.

A free-kick to Tailevu Naitasiri saw Mohammed Naizal kicking the ball at the centre of the goalmouth.

The Tailevu Naitasiri goal scorers: Epeli Valevou [left] with Abhishek Deo

Miscommunication from the Nasinu players, gave way to Valevou to put Tailevu Naitasiri in the lead.

The tempo of the game slowly picked up and so did the intensity.

Nasinu player Vilikesa Sowani copped a yellow card early in the game, after another stern warning from referee Veer Singh, coach Shivam Nathan opted to pull him out and bring in Alvish Ram.

Another free-kick to Tailevu Naitasiri saw Naizal, applying the same tactic as the first goal, but he couldn’t get past the gloves of Viliame Rakuro.

Nasinu’s Taniela Rakariva had a chance at goal but was fouled near the goalmouth.

Halftime: Tailevu Naitasiri 1-0 Nasinu

A foul to Tailevu Naitaisiri gave Nasinu the chance to get back into the game.

Nasinu’s Semi Tabaiwalu had the opportunity to deliver the free kick from outside the box.

The kick landed in the direction of skipper Nasoni Mereke standing near the goal mouth, who headed home the equalizer.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LABASA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NADI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NAVUA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 POOL B TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 SUVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NADROGA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

While Nasinu slowly found their rhythm in the game, Tailevu Naitasiri lost theirs.

It was not long before Nasinu was awarded another free kick to Jasnit Vikash, but this time Tailevu Naitasiri goalie Jason Rokovucake managed to stop it.

Tailevu Naitasiri’s Abhishek Deo slotted in the much needed winner in the dying minutes of play to give them the win.