Swedes prepared for Spain's mix of US and Japan, says Bjorn

Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson celebrates after the match. [Source: Reuters]

Sweden defender Natalie Bjorn believes her side’s wins over former champions the United States and Japan will serve as the perfect preparation for their Women’s World Cup semi-final clash with Spain at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

The Swedes defeated the United States, winners of the last two editions of the Women’s World Cup, in a penalty shoot-out in the last 16 before holding on to record a 2-1 victory over 2011 winners Japan to set up the semi-final meeting against Spain.

The Swedes were not among the favored nations to win the Women’s World Cup prior to kick-off despite reaching the final of the Olympic Games tournament in Japan in 2021, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Canada.

Tuesday’s match will kick off at 8 pm.

On Wednesday, Australia battles England at 10 pm.

Both matches will be shown live on FBC Sports.