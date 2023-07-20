Sweden coach shares World Cup ambition

[Source: FIFA.com]

Hunting the holy grail and steering Sweden to its first FIFA Women’s World Cup title occupies coach Peter Gerhardsson’s every waking thought.

Gerhardsson speaks about his feeling that Sweden is a title contender for this year’s World Cup, believing this is positive for their campaign.

He did not shy away from sharing his ambitions saying that as a coach, the first priority is always to win games.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sweden coach adds he does not want his team to be classified as underdogs but as a favorite to claim the top prize.



Peter Gerhardsson [Source: FIFA.com]

Sweden kick-off their campaign against South Africa on Sunday at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.

Fans can watch this match live at 5pm on the FBC Sports HD Channel.