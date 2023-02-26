Suva to represent Fiji at OFC League

All Freight Logistics/ Rams Cleaning Service Suva has qualified for the OFC Champions League after a crucial 2-1 victory against Design Marine Service Rewa.

In a frantic match, both teams found themselves unlucky to get a goal in the first spell at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Suva was the more proactive side throughout the first half with clear-cut chances but Rewa keeper Emori Ragata made some good saves.

Article continues after advertisement

Marlon Tahioa broke the deadlock in the 48th minute as the second spell kicked off to the hosts favour.



Marlon Tahioa

The Solomon Islander surprised the Rewa defense to score from close range.

In the 80th minute, Merrill Nand’s shot deflected off Iowane Matanisiga and went in for an own goal.

Rewa’s Iosefo Verevou put the Reds on the scoreboard in the final minute but it was too late as Suva escaped with the win.