Suva moves up DFPL ladder

Suva defeated Nadroga 2-0 in round seven of the Digicel Fiji Premier League last night at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.

They have won three of their five matches, placing them fourth on the points table ladder.

Meanwhile, Ba will face Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm today.

Navua will face Labasa at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua, while Suva takes on Lautoka at 4 p.m and you can catch the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.

Tomorrow at 3 p.m., Nadroga meets Tailevu Naitasiri in Lawaqa Park, while Nadi hosts Rewa at Prince Charles Park.