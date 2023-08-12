Suva seals semi-final spot

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva football is the first team to book a spot in the semi-finals of the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

Suva secured its second win, thumping Rooster Chicken Ba 3-0.

Samuela Drudu scored the opener in the 10th minute while Azariah Soromon netted a double in the 13th and 35th minutes of play.

Suva plays Extra Supermarket Labasa at 10 am tomorrow while Ba will face Extra Supermarket Rewa at 4 pm.