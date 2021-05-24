Suva holds Nadroga to a 2-all draw

Suva came from behind to hold Nadroga to a 2-all draw in the Digicel Women’s Super League today.

Nadroga looked a better side of the two dominating in possession and attack.

The Stallions Sera Roiroi kicked off Nadroga’s campaign on high scoring a brace of goals in the first half as the visitors led 2-nil.

Suva replied with two goals from Litiana Bolavanua to tie the score at 2-all.

The capital side came were determined to get another goal through, but could not get past the mighty Nadroga defense.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues tomorrow with a doubleheader at ANZ Stadium, Suva will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Ba will be playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.