Suva FC calls to fans to keep their faith in the team

Suva FC head coach Brian Singh is urging their fans to keep their faith in the team, as they still have much to offer for the remainder of the Extra Supermarket Premier League competition.

Singh’s side secured a comfortable 7-2 win over Nasinu at the HFC Bank Stadium, where they dedicated their win to all their fans that come out to support the team.

Looking to their last match where they lost to Nadroga, Singh says their clash against Nasinu was a huge improvement, but believes they can still get better.

“We just want to tell the fans to please believe in the players, have faith in the team and we’ll definitely do wonders. That’s all I have to say.”

The side is most likely to face Rewa next, and while they’re excited for this match, Singh admits it will probably be one of their toughest.

But for now, it’s back to the drawing board for Suva FC, as they work on areas of weakness ahead of their next match.

