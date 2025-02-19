Suva FC calls on fans for support against football giants

Suva FC is urging their fans to turn out in numbers this weekend as they kick off their National Premier League campaign with a challenging encounter against one of the country’s toughest teams.

The capital side will host long-time rivals Ba at HFC Bank Stadium on Sunday, with the match set to kick off at 3 pm.

Suva FC president Nitin Singh is rallying for strong support from the crowd as his team faces a formidable opponent.

Ba, with a rich history in the competition dating back to its inception, holds the record for the most National Premier League titles, having won the tournament an impressive 21 times.

Singh acknowledged the respect they have for Ba but emphasized that they are determined to give their all in this opening match.

Despite recent rainy weather affecting their preparations, Singh expressed confidence in the team’s readiness after weeks of training.

“Just a request to all Suva fans, please come out in numbers to support the team, this is our first league match and we’re playing at HFC Bank Stadium so yeah, we just want the fans to come out and support the team. We have much respect for Ba, they’ve been traditional champions for many years, so we expect a very tough match.”

Ba also holds the record for the longest consecutive title wins, claiming the championship from 2001 to 2006.

In comparison, Suva has won the tournament four times, with their most recent triumph in 2020, and their first title coming back in 1996.

Both teams are expected to deliver a thrilling contest, and Suva FC will be aiming to start their campaign on a high note in front of their passionate supporters.

Meanwhile, fans can listen to live commentary of the Navua and Nadroga’s clash at Lawaqa Park on Sunday at 1 pm, on Radio Fiji One.