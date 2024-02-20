Suva continues to build on team

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Suva Football club has extracted the positives from their outing in round one of the Digicel Fiji Premier League against Ba last Sunday.

Suva FA President, Initiaz Khan, says he’s aware of the challenges they would face after taking the job in December and the loss was one of those.

Khan emphasizes they’re still building the team.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite their 5-2 loss, Khan stresses the impact senior players like Waisake Navunigasau, Joeli Ranitu, and Ravinesh Karan had on the game.

Suva is hoping to bounce back this weekend.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men in Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Rewa hosts Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, and Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

All these games kick off at 3pm, while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.