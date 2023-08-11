Suva beats Rewa in BOG opener

Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva FC emerged victorious with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Extra Supermarket Rewa FC in the opening match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament at Prince Charles Park.

The match was quite intense with tensions also rising as both teams battled it out on a rain-soaked field, struggling to find the back of the net during the initial half.

Despite the frustrating lack of goals in the first spell, the spectators remained engaged, their enthusiasm unwavering.

The heavy ground conditions, resulting from a downpour that began the previous night in Nadi, played a significant role in hampering the players’ passing accuracy, adding an extra layer of challenge to the match.

As the game progressed into the second half, Suva intensified their assault on Rewa’s defenders and goal area.

The breakthrough moment arrived when Ravinesh Karan Singh, seizing a late opportunity, managed to break the deadlock with a decisive strike.

The stadium erupted into a frenzy of cheers and applause from fans.

Both sides had their share of opportunities, but it was Suva’s persistence and relentless pressure that ultimately tipped the scales in their favour.

The victory marked a crucial start to the tournament for Suva, setting the tone for their campaign ahead.