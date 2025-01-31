Successful training camp for Young Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji women’s football coach Angeline Chua says the two-week training camp at Fiji Football headquarters that concluded yesterday in Vatuwaqa was a success.

The camp reunited the Young Kulas for the first time since September last year and served as preparation for the Oceania U19 Championship in September.

Fitness was a challenge after returning from the festive holidays, but Chua says the team managed to improve it over the two-week camp.

“It was a productive two weeks for us because we last met a few months ago so obviously our fitness level dropped from when they were back to their districts so now we are back on track.”

She adds composure on the field was one of the main focuses during training.

The team wrapped up their two-week camp yesterday with a friendly match against the Suva U15 boys.