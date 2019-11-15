Stage set for 2020 Vodafone Fiji FACT

The stage is set for the last tournament of the season, the Vodafone Fiji FACT to be held at Subrail Park in Labasa.

There were doubts about Subrail Park hosting the Fiji FACT earlier this year as the ground was not conducive for the tournament to be held.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says administrators have worked tirelessly in getting the right approvals and ensuring the ground is in top condition.

“Fiji FA has assisted Labasa town council by sending our groundsmen from Ba. He is now based in Labasa and looking after the ground. The town council has also appointed some people to assist, so yes, the scene is set.”

Yusuf says football fans in the North will be able to witness the last major tournament of the 2020 season on their home turf.

COVID-19 protocols will be in force during match days, and tickets will be available from next Wednesday.

The first round of group stages will be held next Saturday at Churchill Park seeing Nasinu play Ba at 1.30pm and Nadi takes on Lautoka at 3.30pm.

On Sunday, Suva faces Navua at 1pm and at 3pm Labasa battles Rewa.

The tournament proper starts on the 25th and runs through until the 29th at Subrail Park in Labasa.