Southampton ease past West Brom to reach playoff final

[Source: Reuters]

Southampton moved a step closer to returning to the Premier League with a 3-1 home win over West Bromwich Albion in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final on Friday to reach the final 3-1 on aggregate.

Russell Martin’s side will face Leeds United, who beat Norwich City 4-0 on Thursday, at Wembley on May 26 for a place in the top flight.

Having dominated the first half, Southampton took the lead four minutes after the break when Will Smallbone shot home off the post following a counter-attack.

The Championship’s second top scorer Adam Armstrong extended the advantage with a low shot in the 78th minute before sealing the rout from the penalty spot four minutes from time.

Cedric Kipre grabbed a consolation for West Brom with a last-gasp header.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town won automatic promotion to the Premier League after finishing as Championship winners and runners-up.