South Taveuni exits championship proudly after debut performance

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Despite not making it past the pool stages of the Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Championship, South Taveuni Secondary School head coach Ritik Sami is proud of his team’s performance, especially with this being their debut appearance at the tournament.

The team lost their first two matches but finished on a high note, defeating Natabua High School 1–0 at Xavier College in Ba this morning.

Sami thanked his players for standing tall against more experienced and established teams, proving that they have the potential to compete at this level.

“Unfortunately, we’re out of the tournament, but not bad because this is our first time, and the boys had a such an experience and we are satisfied with the result. We’re also proud of the boys because we didn’t lose by big margins in any of our games, and we would like to go back, build up for next year and come back stronger.”

He said the main goal for their first outing was to gain exposure, a target they feel they’ve successfully achieved.

As they prepare to return home, Sami says the team will focus on improving their weaknesses and aim to return stronger for next year’s tournament.

