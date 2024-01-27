Solomon Islands star Orobulu for Nadroga

[Source: Solomon Islands Football Federation]

Football fans in Fiji will get to watch one of the exciting players in the Pacific, Solomon Islands star John Orobulu live in action.

The 23-year-old is one of the 10 Solomon Islanders that’ll feature for Nadroga, Navua, Nadi, Nasinu, and Rewa this season.

Orobulu, who was the top goal scorer at the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands, with eight will play for Nadroga alongside Barie Limoki and William Komasi.

In 2022, Orobulu featured in the 2022 Solomon Cup with Honiara Warriors, where he ended up as the top scorer in the competition.

Last year, he played for Southern United in the S-League and netted 14 goals, which were five more than second placed Gagame Feni.

Apart from Nadroga, Nasinu have secured the services of Don Keana.

Nadi will have the likes of Clivert Sam and Norman Ngahu in their roster.

Solomon Island international Mohammed Mekawir will feature for Navua together with Jared Rongosulia and Jackson Wale.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s football season will officially start tomorrow with the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series between Rooster Chicken Ba and Tigers Restaurant Lautoka.

Leg one of the series kicks off at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.