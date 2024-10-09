Solanke never lost England hope

[Source: Reuters]

Dominic Solanke has the England shirt from his lone appearance for the national team framed on his wall, and while seven years have passed since he wore it, the Tottenham Hotspur striker said he never gave up hope of another call-up.

The 27-year-old earned his second one — finally — for England interim manager Lee Carsley’s squad for Nations League games against Greece and Finland and hopes he can stick with the team for a while.

Solanke has scored three goals for Spurs in all competitions this season, having joined the London club from Bournemouth in a deal worth up to 65 million pounds ($85.25 million) in August.

Article continues after advertisement

After pouring in 21 goals for Bournemouth last season, Solanke was disappointed to have been left off former England manager Gareth Southgate’s team that finished runners-up to Spain at Euro 2024. He used it as fuel.

The long gap between senior team appearances is surprising considering Solanke was a mainstay with the national age group program, making his debut on the under-16 team in 2012. He helped England win the under-20 World Cup in 2017 and was presented with the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament.

Solanke said his mental strength has been the key to his longevity.

England captain Harry Kane did not train with the team on Tuesday, doing an individualized training session indoors instead. The Bayern Munich striker injured his right leg during a 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend, but the club said he does not have a structural injury.

England are second in Group B2 of the Nations League with six points from two games behind Greece on goal difference. Carsley’s side host the Greeks at Wembley on Thursday before visiting Finland three days later.