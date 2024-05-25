Singh apologises to Suva FC players

Newly elected Suva FA President Nitin Singh

Newly elected Suva FA President Nitin Singh has issued an apology to all current players for the difficulties they have faced in recent months.

Singh acknowledged the players’ disappointment and lack of trust in the administration and is determined to regain it.

He expressed his commitment to earning back their trust.

“I would like to apologise to these players for what they have been going through for the past four to five months. Everyone knows they have gone through a lot and are struggling. Today, on behalf of my executives, I apologise, so please accept my apologies. I will try to sort things out.”

Singh also mentioned that he will be meeting with the players as soon as possible for a discussion.

He is motivated to lead Suva back to its winning ways, as it has been known for many years.

Singh believes that the team will recover with the support of the executive members, who also have the best interests of the administration and players at heart.