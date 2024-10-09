Sherman expects large Solomon Island fan turnout

Fiji Bula Boys coach Rob Sherman [Source: OFC Media via Kirk Corrie]

Fiji Bula Boys coach Rob Sherman believes the Solomon Islands will have a lot of support in Suva tomorrow for the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers.

He says the number of Solomon Islanders residing in Fiji has grown over the years, and he’s expecting a large number of fans to come out and support for the side.

Sherman believes there’ll be a balanced home ground advantage for both sides tomorrow night.

“Obviously I’d like to think that the crowd out here will be very vocal, but I’m sure there’s a lot of Solomon Islanders living in Fiji who will turn up as well so ultimately, it’s what happens on the field that matters.”

Despite this, he’s still calling out for support from the people of Fiji when they face the Solomon Islands tomorrow night at 7 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.