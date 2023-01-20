Shankar inspired by coach’s match day advice

Delon Shankar was named the Player of the Match in their 3-0 win against Tonga

15-year-old Delon Shankar is confident the Baby Bula Boys will go past the Cook Islands in their quarter-final match on Sunday.

The Rewa player was named the Player of the Match in their 3-0 win against Tonga on Wednesday night and dedicates the win to fans and families.

Shankar who was the ball and water boy for the Rewa football side during their home matches last season says it’s the encouraging advice from coach Sunil Kumar that sets him up mentally for a match.

“The coaches always tell me, when you go inside the field, always be smiling, be strong and don’t be scared of anyone.”

The Vunimono High School student is following the footsteps of his father who played for Tailevu Naitasiri during his time.

The central defender hopes to make the starting 11 against the Cook Islands in the quarter-finals on Sunday at 4pm.

The match will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.