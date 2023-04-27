Senior player’s fitness an issue: Leewai

Labasa football’s head coach, Johan Leewai believes their senior players’ needs to pull-up their socks and work on their fitness.

Leewai expressed this after their game with Navua in the round seven of the Digicel Fiji Premier league competition at the Uprising Ground over the weekend.

Labasa who has been winning in their last three DFPL games is looking to continue their winning streak.

The Babasiga lions will be hosting Tavua at 1.30 pm at the Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday.