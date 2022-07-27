Selection headache for Cole

Fiji Kulas head coach Lisa Cole. [File Photo]

Fiji Kulas head coach Lisa Cole will have a wider pool to choose from as more players recover from sickness and injuries ahead of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup semi-final today.

Cole says her job has just got more difficult in choosing only 11 to start against the Solomon Islands.

“I was telling them they’re making things more and more difficult. I feel like I can start multiple players in our team and I think that’s one of our strengths.”

Cole adds each player has her own strength which is a plus when making substitutions in a match.

“We have players that can do different things. Vanisha is going to give us pressing, work and all other things to set things up and Luisa is going to give us that technical piece”

The national women’s football side meets the Solomon Islands tonight at 7.30.

The first semi-final is between Papua New Guinea and Samoa at 4pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.