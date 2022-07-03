Search for best 20 continues

20 players will be chosen to represent the national Futsal side in the OFC Futsal Invitation in Fiji in September.

Fiji Football held its first round of trials for the southern division which was monitored by Futsal head coach Jerry Sam.

Sam says he is looking for players who have a full understanding of what the game is all about.

He says choosing a few national players does not guarantee them the spot as field football is different from the way futsal is played.

“Since they’ve been committed to Futsal I just want to give them the opportunity to come and showcase the talent that they got for futsal if we can make it into the national team then possibly I can select them.”

Sam adds he has seen some potential picks from the Southern zone and will be moving to the west next for the second round of trials.