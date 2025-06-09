Scotland star McTominay nominated for Ballon d'Or

[Source: BBC]

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been nominated for the 2025 men’s Ballon d’Or award.

The Napoli and Scotland player was one of the 30 nominees for the prize, with the winner set to be announced on 22 September.

The nomination comes less than 12 months after McTominay was allowed to leave boyhood club Manchester United in order to join Napoli in a £25m move.

McTominay’s nomination means he’s the first Scot to be shortlisted since former Rangers striker Ally McCoist in 1987.

McTominay, 28, was instrumental in Napoli’s title success, scoring 12 times in 34 league appearances as he was crowned Serie A’s player of the year.

Paris St-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele, 28, is a leading contender for the prize following his dazzling campaign for Luis Enrique’s side, which resulted in Champions League glory in Munich.

Barcelona 18-year-old Lamine Yamal and Brazilian team-mate Raphinha are the strongest challengers after Hansi Flick’s side won La Liga last term.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, the current holder of the award, misses out after missing the majority of last season with a knee injury but team-mate Erling Haaland is up for the prize.

Arsenal pair Declan Rice and Viktor Gyokeres are named, while Liverpool quartet Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah have been nominated.

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer is the only other candidate from the Premier League.









