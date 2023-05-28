Saniel, Soromon and Tahioa to miss Fiji FACT

[Source: OFC]

Suva football will miss the services of ni-Vanuatu nationals Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon and Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa in the Digicel Fiji FACT.

These three players were impressive for Suva in the OFC Champions League starring from the pool games right through to the final.

Saniel and Soromon are part of the Vanuatu team that is taking part in the Intercontinental Cup in India next month while Tahioa is in the Solomon Islands squad for an international match.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Babs Khan says the onus is now on the other players to step-up and prove themselves.

“They will be missed but there’s other players need to step up and show what they’re worth and I believe they can do it.”

Along with the three, Khan says Simione Nabenu will also not be part of his squad as he heads back to New Zealand for work commitments.

Suva returns to the country on Monday with an expected two to three days’ rest before they hit the ground running again in preparation for their Fiji FACT title defense.