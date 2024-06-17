Samoa shifts focus to Bula Boys

Action from the Samoa vs Tahiti match

The Samoan football team is now focused on trying to deliver their best against the Digicel Bula Boys.

Yesterday the Samoans lost 2-nil to Tahiti.

Head coach Ryan Stewart says the players didn’t execute their game plan against the Tahitian.

He says they can’t afford to repeat that against Fiji on Wednesday.

Stewart says their main priority now is rest.

“It’s rest for us now. I guess we didn’t do much wrong in the game, just two or three mistakes. We have to get rid of these mistakes, especially in the game of football, so we will go back, take a look at the video, and take it from there.”

Samoa will face Fiji at 7pm on Wednesday.

You can listen to the live commentary Mirchi FM.